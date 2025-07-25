"I'm going to show the world"- Top star sends bold message hours before huge championship match against Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is set to defend one of her titles against a top star. Her challenger has sent a bold message ahead of their match.Safire Reed is gearing up to face Mercedes Mone. The CEO has been on a roll since arriving in AEW, and quickly won the TBS Title defeating Willow Nightingle. She has also been collecting championships outside the company and has looked like a dominant force in the ring. She captured the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship from Mina Shirakawa earlier this year at Wrestle Dynasty. Now, she will have to defend the title.At RevPro Summer Sizzler 2025, set to take place tonight, the former WWE star will defend the Undisputed British Women's Title against Safire Reed. Ahead of this match, Reed took to X/Twitter to send a confident yet bold message:&quot;Tonight is the biggest match of my career, so far… I’m going to show the world why I’m one of the best we have on this scene. I NEED to bring the @RevProUK British Undisputed Women’s Championship, back home. 🔥☢️.&quot;Check out her tweet below:Mercedes Mone commented on her loss to Toni Storm at All In: TexasAfter winning the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Mercedes Mone had the chance to add one more belt to her impressive collection when she challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. However, it was Storm who emerged victorious from the match.In a recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, The CEO stated that she wanted to wrestle Toni Storm again, since the match was everything she hoped it would be. She also mentioned that part of the reason she joined All Elite Wrestling was because she wanted to wrestle 'Timeless' Toni.&quot;Wrestling ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was everything I hoped it would be—and more. And as I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: ‘I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again. I’d been waiting for this one for a long time—five years, maybe more. Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm. She’s become such an incredible character and a true star. When the match finally happened at All In, everything felt aligned. The build-up, the energy, the entrance -was all perfect. Even before the bell rang, I could feel how special it was going to be,&quot; Moné wrote.It will be interesting to see whether Mercedes Mone will be able to retain her title at RevPro Summer Sizzler 2025 against Safire Reed.