"I'm gonna beat Hook anywhere" - 40-year-old name threatens the top AEW star

HOOK is one of the most promising names on AEW's roster today, who's currently part of a pretty fun feud with the behemoth Brian Cage. The 40-year-old star recently took a dig at the FTW Champion, which is sure to displease him.

Even though he fell short of capturing the AEW World Championship from Samoa Joe, HOOK's momentum hasn't diminished owing to him immediately getting into a feud with Brian Cage. The rivalry is now heating up, and fans can expect the two performers to soon get into the squared circle to settle their differences.

After HOOK defeated Truth Magnum and Turby Floyd (The Outrunners) on his own at last week's Collision, Cage believes even he could pull off the same at the latest edition of the show. Recently, on Twitter, the former TNA World Champion fired shots at the 24-year-old youngster.

"I'm gonna beat Hook on a box, on a fox, over here, over there, I'm gonna beat hook anywhere," wrote Brian Cage.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo is a fan of AEW star HOOK

The former WWE writer, who's usually critical of AEW's programming, recently confessed to being an admirer of HOOK's work.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that wrestling today was missing the element of "cool," something that HOOK possessed. However, Russo added that the AEW star still had to work on his physique before he could become a top name.

"What is missing out of wrestling? Cool, bro. The cool is missing out of wrestling. HOOK is cool. That's what wrestling needs. I think you know, I, I think he's still growing, I think he's gotta grow into his body. Obviously, it's in the bloodlines. But like I said, the thing that stands out to me is this kid is freakin' cool and that's what we need," said Vince Russo.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan books HOOK in the coming weeks and if he could find himself back in the position to challenge Samoa Joe down the line.

Do you think Brian Cage could defeat HOOK? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.