"I'm gonna call the security and cops" - Top AEW star issues major threat to Britt Baker

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW for some time now. Amidst her prolonged hiatus, a top star on the roster issued a serious threat to her.

Ad

The star is none other than the reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. She went live on her Instagram backstage at AEW Dynamite 300 to answer fans' questions. One of them wanted to see more of her rivalry with Britt Baker.

The CEO made it clear that if Baker wanted to run it back with her, she could find her in her locker room. However, Mone told her to knock on the door before entering, or she would call the cops and security to escort her out.

Ad

Trending

"You did? Well, if the D.M.D. wants it back, she knows where to find me — in my locker room. But make sure you knock on the door first before entering, or I'm gonna call the security and cops."

Expand Tweet

Britt Baker has been widely rumored to jump ship to WWE. However, a new report put an end to speculation that the former AEW Women's World Champion wanted to leave All Elite Wrestling to seek other opportunities. With Britt's future and wrestling career uncertain at the moment, it remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action