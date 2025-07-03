  • home icon
  • "I'm gonna call the security and cops" - Top AEW star issues major threat to Britt Baker

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 03, 2025 03:14 GMT
Britt Baker is signed with AEW (Image via Britt Baker
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's Champion [Photo courtesy of star's X handle]

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW for some time now. Amidst her prolonged hiatus, a top star on the roster issued a serious threat to her.

The star is none other than the reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. She went live on her Instagram backstage at AEW Dynamite 300 to answer fans' questions. One of them wanted to see more of her rivalry with Britt Baker.

The CEO made it clear that if Baker wanted to run it back with her, she could find her in her locker room. However, Mone told her to knock on the door before entering, or she would call the cops and security to escort her out.

"You did? Well, if the D.M.D. wants it back, she knows where to find me — in my locker room. But make sure you knock on the door first before entering, or I'm gonna call the security and cops."

Britt Baker has been widely rumored to jump ship to WWE. However, a new report put an end to speculation that the former AEW Women's World Champion wanted to leave All Elite Wrestling to seek other opportunities. With Britt's future and wrestling career uncertain at the moment, it remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

