  "I'm gonna fix that" - Former AEW champion asks fans to call the hospitals if they don't hear from them on social media

"I’m gonna fix that" - Former AEW champion asks fans to call the hospitals if they don’t hear from them on social media

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Jul 22, 2025 17:30 GMT
Former Champion is active on social media. (Image via AEW
AEW has a star-studded roster (Image via AEW's X handle)

Some AEW stars have been off television for a while for various reasons. One such talent happens to be a former champion and has been active on social media amid their hiatus. The wrestler is none other than former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose.

The 42-year-old signed with the promotion when it was in its infancy in 2019. She quickly gained success after joining the organization and became the first-ever Women's World Champion. Rose defeated Riho to capture the gold.

Nyla Rose recently took to social media to express her love for "corndogs." On her X/Twitter account, she shared a lighthearted and sarcastic tweet asking fans to 'call the hospitals' if she didn't tweet again in a few hours.

"I just realized… we got corndogs, but we don’t got no cornburgers?! What’s up with that, America?! OK, I’m gonna fix that if I don’t tweet in a few hours, call the hospitals," Rose wrote.
The former AEW champion was recognized for her efforts outside the wrestling ring

Nyla Rose is an openly transgender wrestler who has competed for various wrestling promotions across the US and Japan. She became the first-ever transgender woman to win a world championship in any major US wrestling promotion when she defeated Riho to capture the AEW Women's World Championship.

Rose was recently recognized for her efforts in helping uplift the transgender community by West Virginia's Morgantown. She was bestowed with the Art for Change award by the city's mayor, marking a significant achievement in the wrestler's personal life.

"Yesterday was a little surreal… still searching for the words to fit the moment, but for now I want to say thank you to @morgantownwvpride and the city of Morgantown WVA and of course *ahem* the MAYOR @firstwardmorgantown for this amazing honor, and gift," Rose wrote on Instagram.
The 42-year-old's last match under the AEW banner took place at Jericho Cruise 2025. She lost to Thunder Rosa in singles competition.

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Edited by Pratik Singh
