"I’m the greatest manager in the history of AEW," veteran boldly declares

AEW has a number of managers who try to help the wrestlers they accompany to the ring win matches, but one person believes that they are better than the rest.

The manager in question is The Mogul Embassy's Prince Nana, who recently saw Swerve Strickland pick up two pay-per-view victories over Hangman Page, leading many to believe that the former AEW Tag Team Champion could be on the cusp of something huge.

Following Full Gear, Nana took to Twitter to tell the world that out of every manager in All Elite Wrestling, he thinks he is the best of the bunch.

"Although I’m in a lot of pain at this present time… I wanted to say that I’m the greatest manager in the history of @AEW @ringofhonor," tweeted @PrinceKingNana.

There has been no word on what is next for Swerve Strickland following his Texas Death Match with Hangman Page, but if he has Prince Nana in his corner, it's only up from here.

Prince Nana made a deal with Tony Khan regarding an AEW tag team

While Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana walked out of Full Gear with a big win over Hangman Page, two other members of The Mogul Embassy have been representing the stable overseas.

It was recently announced that Nana had struck a deal with AEW president Tony Khan to allow The Gates of Agony to travel to New Japan Pro Wrestling. Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona are two-thirds of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, and will be looking to bring more accolades back to All Elite Wrestling as they take part in the 2023 World Tag League.

Kaun and Liona didn't get off to a winning start, as they were defeated in their first block match against TMDK. But with many more matches to go, there's still a big chance that The Gates of Agony could do big things in NJPW.

