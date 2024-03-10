"I'm half Sting's age and do not have any desire to zip cord through obstacles," reveals former WWE star (Exclusive)

A former WWE star revealed that he's not interested in pulling a risky move similar to Sting.

EC3 is the latest wrestler to comment on Sting's retirement journey. The build to The Icon's retirement was filled with a lot of curiosity regarding who would be facing the veteran in his final match. A couple of weeks before the AEW Revolution, it was revealed that The Young Bucks would take on The Stinger and Darby Allin.

The go-home edition of Dynamite saw The Icon drop from the rafters all the way down to ringside to confront The Bucks. This is a move that hasn't been seen in wrestling for a very long time.

During the most recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 commented on The Icon's bold decision of dropping from the rafters:

“I’m half Sting's age, and I do not have any desire to zip cord through any sort of obstacles or stunts like that. So kudos to Sting for having the courage. Kudos to Tony for asking Martha. Kudos to Martha for granting it. I mean, they all did the right thing if that was what was wanted and it was asked and the proper channels were went about. So, Sting's crazy. Zip lines at 64 years old?” [From 11:49 to 12:20]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo opened up on Owen Hart's accident

At the 1999 WWE Over The Edge PPV, Owen Hart was scheduled to face The Godfather in a WWE Intercontinental Championship match. While he was being lowered from the rafters during his entrance, Hart fell from 78 feet chest-first on the top rope, resulting in his death. Sting pulled off a similar move on his final episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the same podcast episode, former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about Hart's death, labeling it a freak incident.

"Bro, the Owen, you know, the Owen accident was like, just really such a freak thing. And, let me just give you an example, okay? My God, bro. Kiss, probably averaged. 300 shows a year from like 1971. So how many years, 81, 91, 2001, 11, 50 years, 50 years, bro. They probably did 300 shows a year. Every single show by one cable, Gene Simmons was brought up from the stage all the way to the top of the arena. So if you multiply bro, 50 years, 300 times a year, he did that and it was safe and nothing ever happened, that really shows you like the Owen thing was really, really, really a freak thing. But that's why, like in this case, I don't think it's ever been done after that, bro. I don't think anybody ever did it again after Owen.” [From 12:21 to 13:35]

It's good to see that Sting was able to pull off the move without any hiccups and landed safely.

