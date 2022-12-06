"I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity" – WWE Hall of Famer wants Tony Khan to offer him a new role

AEW President Tony Khan has been a busy man running the wrestling promotion. He is also the Head of Creative and makes all the decisions about storylines and the roles each talent should play in the company. WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recently revealed that he wants his boss to give him a different role.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been part of several promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and ECW. Roberts made his AEW debut back in 2019. He managed "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer. Roberts played a key role in Archer’s matches and at times he also got physically involved in them and helped The Murderhawk Monster get the win.

During the latest episode of Jake Roberts' The Snake Pit podcast, the Master of the DDT talked about his wrestling career in and outside of AEW. He also mentioned that he was interested in being a part of the commentary team. Roberts also wished that Tony Khan would offer him that opportunity.

"I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do... I'm hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don't know. I would love to do it," Jake Roberts said. [H/T wrestlinginc.com]

After several months away from AEW, Jake Roberts said he will be back to Tony Khan's promotion soon

A few months ago, the WWE Hall of Famer was a special guest on Busted Open Radio. On the show, Roberts revealed that he was in need of a third hip replacement surgery.

The wrestling veteran successfully underwent surgery and has shared a major update regarding his health.

"Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!" Jake Roberts tweeted.

JakeSnakeDDT @JakeSnakeDDT Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!! Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!

As it has only been less than a month since Roberts was taken off oxygen, the veteran will need a little more time to recover before returning to manage Lance Archer.

Would you like to see The Snake be part of the commentary team for Tony Khan's promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes