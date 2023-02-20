"I'm not against it" - Released WWE Superstar open to return under Triple H's regime

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has expressed his willingness to make a potential return to the company, specifically under the regime of Triple H.

Lio Rush was released in April 2020, at a time when many wrestlers were let go due to the economic impact of COVID-19. Since then, he has wrestled for AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, among other promotions.

During a recent sign-it-live event with "K & S WrestleFest," Lio Rush was asked about the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based promotion. The former Cruiserweight Champion stated that he has stopped trying to plan for the future as plans don't always go as expected and that he is open to all possibilities:

"I stopped trying to plan things. Plans don't always come out the way you want them to. We're just along for the ride. Yeah, I'm not against it. I'm not against anything, really," Rush said. [ H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Rush's comments suggest that he is open to all opportunities and is not ruling out a return to work under Triple H's leadership.

Lio Rush talked about possibly returning to WWE as a manager

Former AEW star Lio Rush expressed openness to a potential return as a manager. Rush's time on the main roster was spent as Bobby Lashley's hypeman.

In a virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest, Rush said he would consider a return to WWE as a manager, citing his age and knee pain as factors that could make the role more suitable for him.

"I’d say I’d think about it (hearing WWE out if they wanted him back to solely be a manager). Yeah, I’d think about it. I’m getting older, so my knees hurt (Rush laughed)."

The 28-year-old star was released during the COVID-19 pandemic and joined AEW in 2021 but left in February 2022. He is now a prominent member of NJPW's Junior Heavyweight division.

Would you like to see Lio Rush return under Triple H's regime as a manager? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

