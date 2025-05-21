"I'm just blooming in gold"- 37-year-old star makes bold claim hours before AEW Dynamite

A 37-year-old star is set to compete on AEW Dynamite this week. Ahead of the show, the star in question made a bold claim.

Mina Shirakawa first made her All Elite Wrestling debut last year, where she was involved in a storyline with Toni Storm and Mariah May. She even challenged Storm for the Women's World Championship and lost. She then had a brief feud with May later on in the year. Earlier this year, Shirakawa wrapped up her time in Japan and joined the Jacksonville-based promotion full-time, where she has found herself in a storyline with the Timeless star again.

Mina will challenge Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing 2025. This week on Dynamite, she has a match against Julia Hart with Storm on commentary. Hours before this bout, the Japanese star took to social media to claim that she is "blooming in gold."

"Toni’s watching…Julia’s trying…And Mina? I’m just blooming in gold🩷💫 #WeWantMina #MinaNow"

Check out her tweet here:

Toni Storm sent a message to Mina Shirakawa after losing to her last week on AEW Dynamite

Last week on Dynamite, Toni Storm faced off against Mina Shirakawa, Skye Blue, and AZM in an AEW Women's World Title Eliminator match. Shirakawa picked up a shocking win in the match to earn herself a title shot at Double or Nothing 2025.

Following the match, Storm got on the mic and cut a promo saying that if she retired now, she would be happy. But the Timeless One added that she does not wrestle to feel happy; she wrestles to feel alive. She then told Mina that she was looking forward to their bout at Double or Nothing.

"You know the wonderful thing about the ghosts of my past is that they're all still very attractive. My busty little buttercup, you know if you just wanted to see me again, you could have just called. But I only have myself to blame. I asked the heavens for a challenge, and they sent me the H-Cup Angel. You know, if I retired from wrestling, I'd be very happy. But I don't wrestle to be happy, I wrestle to feel alive. Mina Shirakawa, Double or Nothing, let's live like we've never lived before!" [From 0:01 to 0:29]

It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious at AEW Double or Nothing 2025.

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More