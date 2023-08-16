"I’m just really bummed I have to go back," says top AEW star after being announced for All In

It's safe to say that most stars in the AEW roster are extremely excited for the upcoming All-In event at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on August 27th. But one star is actually not looking forward to returning to their old stomping grounds.

The star in question is former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, who, despite being born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, got her start in the wrestling business after she moved to England at the age of 18.

Storm achieved a lot of success in England while she worked with companies like Progress and eventually NXT UK, However, during an interview with the Daily Star, she admitted that she thought her life in the UK was behind her and isn't happy about going back.

“I mean I’m very excited because it’s the biggest show that we’re about to do, the biggest show in AEW history. I’m just a little disappointed that it’s in England, I just wish Wembley Stadium could be in a different place because I lived in England for a very long time. It’s where I got established, it’s where I made a name for myself. I am British, I have a British family. I’m just really bummed I have to go back, I thought I left my life behind there. But it’s what a champion does, you know?” (H/T Fightful)

Toni even went as far as to say that the one thing that is motivating her to perform at All In is the chance to officially denounce her British citizenship in front of over 80,000 UK fans.

“The only reason I’d be excited to see those fans again, is that I get to rub it in how successful I am now. That’s gonna feel really good. That’s the only thing motivating me, just my excitement to show off how great I have become and officially denounce my British citizenship. Wembley Stadium, I can’t think of a better place.” (H/T Fightful)

Toni Storm will be in action at AEW All In

Toni Storm might not be happy about returning to England, but that doesn't mean All In won't be a success for the former AEW Women's Champion, as she has the chance to win the namesake title thrice.

Storm will compete in a four-way match for the championship as she will take on her Outcasts stablemate Saraya, AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida, and either The Bunny or Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. who will fight it out for the last spot in the match this week on Dynamite.

While Saraya and Shida had to qualify to be part of the four-way at All In by defeating Skye Blue and Anna Jay, respectively, Storm was given a bye as she activated her rematch clause following her loss to Shida for the title on the 200th edition of Dynamite.

