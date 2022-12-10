"I'm not kissing my brother's girlfriend" - When Jeff Hardy refused to have an intimate on-screen moment with 4-time WWE Women's Champion 

Currently suspended AEW star Jeff Hardy became a sensation with WWE fans in the 2000s due to his daredevil stunts. However, even he had his limits as Lita once revealed.

He and his brother Matt rank as one of the true legendary tag teams in the business. They have been champions in several top promotions, including WWE and IMPACT. But that hasn't always been the case as they would at times splinter and feud with one another.

One feud in 2001 featured Jeff against his older brother at Vengeance, with Matt's girlfriend Lita serving as the special guest referee. The younger Hardy brother secured the win and Lita later sided with him. It was pitched by WWE that within the feud, Jeff would have to kiss Lita - a problem because Matt and Lita were real-life dating - on TV. Matt and Lita flat-out rejected the storyline.

The Hall of Famer revealed in her autobiography how Jeff threatened to bail out of the storyline if officials pushed the case:

"When Jeff finally got to the building, we told him what was going on. 'I'm not doing that,' he said. 'I'm not kissing my brother’s girlfriend.' They tried talking him into it, but he was adamant. 'No way,' he said. 'I'm not doing it.' They eventually relented, and all Jeff and I did was hug. The whole experience was weird and awkward," she added.

Despite his reservations with management at the time, Jeff at least went on to carve a Hall of Fame-worthy career that included three WWE World Title reigns.

Matt Hardy gave an update on his brother as the ex-WWE star is currently suspended

Jeff was arrested in June earlier this year following allegations of DUI. This isn't the first of his DUI arrests and as such Tony Khan took major precautions to suspend the star indefinitely.

Matt had the chance to provide fans with an update on his brother during the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

“He’s basically been doing the same thing he’s been doing. He’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get where he needs to be in life. More or less, we’ve just got to get these legal issues behind him before we move forward, so that’s kind of where we’re at with Jeff, and we’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later." (H/T:Fightful)

The Hardy brothers were set to challenge for the AEW Tag Titles prior to Jeff's suspension. Despite their involvement being pulled the titles would still change hands as The Young Bucks defeated Jurassic Express.

