"I’m not leaving empty handed" - AEW star vows to win major title from Matt Cardona

A current AEW star is set to compete in a championship match against Matt Cardona, and the latter has sent a warning to The Indy God ahead of their title clash.

The star in question is Mike Santana, who will challenge Cardona for the HOG Heavyweight Championship at HOG The Darkest Hour on December 1, 2023.

The rivalry between the two began after Santana returned to House of Glory in September and confronted Cardona. After defeating Rockey Romero last month, the AEW star called out the champion for a title match.

Taking to Twitter, Mike Santana sent a message to the former WWE star:

"Mark my words. I’m not leaving empty-handed," Santana tweeted.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona shares his honest thoughts on independent wrestlers

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, who is one of the biggest stars on the independent scene, recently made a bold claim about independent wrestlers.

Speaking on the Swerve City podcast with AEW star Swerve Strickland, Cardona spoke about talents being too focused on having a great match rather than making money:

"My goal, every single show, it doesn't happen, of course, I want to walk out of there with more merch money than I do getting paid. That is my goal. Because I'm shooting for the stars. This is not the wrestling friendship, this is the wrestling business. You've got to make money. So when I see these guys and girls, like, going over their high spots, and listen, I understand that you need that. I'm not saying don't have a great match, have a great match. But you need to make f***ing money!", he said. [From 00:01 to 00:32]

Matt further added on Twitter:

"I’m sure these comments are going to piss some Indy wrestlers off. I don’t care. MAKE. YOUR. OWN. MONEY. I get it. I’m the x-WWE guy. But I’d argue the majority of people aren’t coming to see Zack Ryder. They’re coming to see Matt Cardona…the INDY GOD. I did that. So can you", he posted.

