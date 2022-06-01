"I'm not leaving my family" - Jeff Hardy opens up on the exact moment that he decided to leave WWE

Former WWE veteran Jeff Hardy made a surprising revelation regarding when he made up his mind about leaving WWE.

The Charismatic Enigma debuted on AEW Dynamite in March this year, coming to the aid of his brother Matt during a brawl. Since the reunion, the two stars have teamed up to go on a dominant run, even securing a win over the Young Bucks.

In a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jeff Hardy talked about what made him leave Vince McMahon's promotion. Referencing his match with Roman Reigns and the Usos last year in WWE, he explained why he had less than pleasant relations with his previous company.

"There was one moment and it's very simple. Like , after they sent me home, they thought I took something like, I was back on the drugs or something and I said No I just didn't, I didn't feel good at all. I had done my part of the match. (...) and then the next day they say 'go to rehab or we are gonna release you'. So I mean, and that's just, I am not leaving my family for 28 days to save my job." (11:57 - 13:39)

Jeff Hardy's run in WWE has already made him a wrestling legend. Only time will tell what more he will achieve before his eventual retirement.

Jeff Hardy was released five days after his last match in WWE

The Charismatic Enigma's departure from Vince McMahon's company was rather unceremonious.

In his last appearance, Jeff Hardy faced the Bloodline in a tag team match. Surprisingly, he walked out during the bout, leading to speculation. It was later revealed that he had been released by the company.

The Hardys seemingly have a promising future in AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether they will go for the tag team titles in the future.

