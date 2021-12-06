Jeff Hardy reportedly sent home after rough night at WWE Live Event

WWE legend Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home after a match with Roman Reigns and The Usos at a WWE Supershow in Edinburg, Texas.

Hardy teamed up with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods at the live event. The trio took on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos) in a six-man Tag Team match. Jeff Hardy didn't appear at tonight's WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas.

As per a report by PWInsider, The Charismatic Enigma was sent home from the road shortly after his in-ring outing with Roman Reigns and The Usos. The match saw Hardy doing most of the work and going at it with The Bloodline.

As can be seen in the video embedded below, Hardy made a hot tag to Drew McIntyre and vanished into the crowd with security following him. You can see the exact moment Jeff Hardy left the spot, at the 11:05 mark.

He didn't return to the ring for the post-match celebration after the babyfaces won the bout. Tonight in Corpus Christi, the WWE veteran was replaced by Rey Mysterio and PWInsider has confirmed that Hardy wasn't backstage at the event.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has confirmed PWInsider's report, and provided an update on Jeff Hardy as well.

"Unfortunately can confirm PWInsider's report that Jeff Hardy was sent home after what was called a "rough night" for him, that became evident as last night's live event match went on. Best wishes to Hardy," wrote Sapp.

Jeff Hardy seemed sluggish during his match with Roman Reigns and The Usos

Fans in attendance at last night's event noticed that something seemed off about Jeff Hardy.

The SmackDown Superstar looked sluggish in the ring during the six-man Tag Team match with Roman Reigns and The Usos, as noted by PWInsider as well.

Jeff Hardy's fans are concerned over his well-being after reports of him being sent home surfaced.

The Sportskeeda community wishes the very best to Jeff Hardy and hopes he makes a swift return. We'll provide more updates on the Charismatic Enigma as and when they come out.

