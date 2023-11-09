“I’m not looking to go anywhere" - WWE Hall of Famer provides major update on his AEW future

A certain WWE Hall of Famer revealed that they were set on staying with All Elite Wrestling while being in the latter part of his contract already. This was legendary announcer Jim Ross.

Ross is one of the most iconic wrestling commentators of all time. He was one of the most recognizable voices of WWE's Attitude Era, and has now been with AEW for around four years today.

On the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross mentioned that he still had a few months left in his contract. But per his representative, Tony Khan wanted him to stay. He then mentioned that he was not looking to go anywhere, but needed some time to recover, as he was dealing with some health issues.

“I have a contract that’s in place, I tend to honor it. It’s still got a few months left, and Tony Khan has indicated to me, as early as this week, at least to my representative Barry Bloom, that he’d like for me to stay. I’m not looking to go anywhere. It’s just that I need to heal. That’s all. Simplistically as that.

The WWE Hall of Famer further discussed that with the nature of his job, he needed to travel, but that wasn't doing any favors for his already-wounded leg. He stated he had no reason to leave as he loved his job, and how he was taken care of by Tony Khan.

“With this job, I can’t do it without flying. So flying is a necessary evil, if you want to use that term, and that’s kind of how I’m approaching it. So I have no plans on leaving AEW. I like working for Tony. Tony’s been good to me, he’s taken great care of me. We just have a very unique relationship. I’m not high maintenance, even with a bad leg and stuff. I don’t want to be high maintenance.” [H/T InsidetheRopes]

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross on Sting's final match

Following Sting's announcement that he was beginning the road to his final match at AEW Revolution next year, many have speculated on who his final opponent would be.

On an episode of Grilling JR a few weeks ago, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed this, and mentioned that a lot of people would want the opportunity to be the person to retire Sting. He did not predict who this would be but mentioned that they would be given a great honor.

"There’s a lot of guys who would love to have that match with Sting. There would be a lot of guys that would stand in that line to celebrate his career and his last match. So it’s hard to say who it would be. Somebody is gonna be very blessed to have that opportunity to appear on that show against Sting," JR said. "So I’d say it’s quite an honor to be selected for that position, and I can’t wait to see how it all pans out and how we end up this amazing career."

These WWE Hall of Famers have had decades-long careers on their resumes. Should they be in the final moments of their time with the wrestling industry, they should indeed be honored and celebrated by the fans alike.

