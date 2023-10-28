WWE Hall of Famer on who will face Sting in retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer and industry icon Sting recently announced his plan to retire after next year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. A fellow legend has now given his thoughts on The Icon's as-yet-unannounced opponent in his final match. The star in question is famed commentator Jim Ross.

At 64 years old, Sting is finishing up a run that fans scarcely would have believed possible just a few short years ago. The six-time WCW World Champion enjoyed a career renaissance after signing with All Elite Wrestling in December 2020 and reinvented himself as a daredevil performer alongside his young protege, Darby Allin.

Now that his final run is coming to an end, fans are speculating on who he might face in the ring at Revolution 2024. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross addressed the matter on the latest episode of Grilling JR, stating that whoever is chosen to face The Icon in his retirement match will be blessed to be in that position:

"There’s a lot of guys who would love to have that match with Sting. There would be a lot of guys that would stand in that line to celebrate his career and his last match. So it’s hard to say who it would be. Somebody is gonna be very blessed to have that opportunity to appear on that show against Sting," JR said. "So I’d say it’s quite an honor to be selected for that position, and I can’t wait to see how it all pans out and how we end up this amazing career."

Ross further expressed his surprise at the legendary star's longevity during his final run:

"I’m happy and excited that he’s finally decided that this is gonna be enough. He’s [been] there much longer than I anticipated him being there with this last run. So he’ll be missed, but he’s gonna be so appreciated as we move forward. I’m a big Sting fan. Hopefully, he’ll have a celebration fitting his career. I’m sure that he will." [h/t Fightful]

Matt Hardy makes predictions for Sting's final opponent in AEW

With AEW Revolution still several months away, there's plenty of time for the company to build toward The Icon's final match. While many fans think the 64-year-old will face the recently-signed Ric Flair, Matt Hardy has given some alternative names.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the older Hardy brother pointed to Kenny Omega, MJF, and Darby Allin as potential opponents:

"I would love to see his last match be up against a top star like – I would love to see it be against Kenny Omega or MJF. Considering it’s AEW, it would not surprise me if it’s against Darby Allin. And I can see him too, being cool with that too, in an effort to try and leave something special to Darby when he steps away."

Who do you think Sting will face in his final match? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below!

