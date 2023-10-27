Matt Hardy picks AEW stars he'd like to see retire Sting at Revolution 2024

AEW Revolution 2024 will likely be one of the most anticipated pay-per-views in the promotion's history due to it being advertised as the show where Sting will retire. Recently, Matt Hardy proposed who he'd like to see The Icon face in his Swan Song.

Sting's career has lasted longer than many fans and even his peers might have believed it would. Across his decades in the industry, he's faced some of the biggest stars, but Hardy thinks there's room for one last blockbuster singles match.

During a recent episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran suggested Kenny Omega or MJF but concluded that it'll likely be Darby Allin.

"I would love to see his last match be up against a top star like – I would love to see it be against Kenny Omega or MJF. Considering it’s AEW, it would not surprise me if it’s against Darby Allin. And I can see him too, being cool with that too, in an effort to try and leave something special to Darby when he steps away." (01:03:53 - 01:04:25).

Ric Flair recently made his AEW debut, and will likely be highly involved in Sting's final match. Recently the legend took to social media and teased going out in a "blaze of glory" with The Icon.

The AEW star also gave his honest opinion of Sting

As one of the most respected stars in the industry today, few have bad things to say about Sting. Earlier in the same episode, Matt Hardy took a moment to pay his respects to The Icon.

"He deserves it, it’s going to be sad to see him go; he’s one of the guys I look forward to seeing every week whenever he is [on] television. What an amazing dude, what an amazing wrestler."

"Can’t say enough good things about Steve Borden. Sting is just fantastic from head to toe, God bless him. He’s had this incredible run, this incredible longevity." (01:03:05 onward).

It remains to be seen if other names will also step up to clash with The Icon in his final match, but names like Rob Van Dam have already proposed being his final opponent.

