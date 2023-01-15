"I'm manifesting it" - Another released WWE Superstar teases major return to Tony Khan's AEW

Several former WWE Superstars have been signed by Tony Khan to AEW. Some of the most notable names are Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Saraya. There have also been stars who have made a one-time appearance on the show. Ariane Andrew (fka Cameron) is one such star and she has teased a return to the promotion.

Cameron began her pro-wrestling career back in 2011 as a contestant on WWE's Tough Enough. Following the show, she began to wrestle at Florida Championship Wrestling. In 2012, she made her main roster debut alongside former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi as the Funkadactyls. After five years in the company, she was released in 2016.

Four years later, in 2020, Cameron made her AEW debut under the name Ariane Andrew, where she teamed up with former Women's Champion Nyla Rose in the Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament. Unfortunately, Andrew and Rose lost the match.

During the latest episode of Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, Ariane Andrew discussed her future. She mentioned that she is interested in making her return to AEW in the near future.

“I’m manifesting that we’re gonna work together. I’m coming back to AEW at some point. We’re gonna do something, I’m manifesting it,” Ariane Andrew said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Tony Khan revealed that Former WWE Superstar KUSHIDA is set to make his AEW debut

Last night on AEW Rampage, TNT Champion Darby Allin successfully defended his title against Juice Robinson. Following the match, it was revealed that this upcoming Wednesday Allin will put his title on the line in the Open Challenge against former NXT Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm the match.

"TNT Championship Open Challenge @DarbyAllin vs Kushida TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend the title in an open challenge Wednesday vs former ROH World Television Champion Kushida!" Tony Khan tweeted.

KUSHIDA also recently wrestled on the pre-show of IMPACT Wrestling's Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

Are you looking forward to seeing the two former WWE Superstars wrestle on the Tony Khan-led promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

