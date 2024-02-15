"I’m married…pls leave me alone" - AEW star shuts down Mariah May's romantic pursuit

A recently signed AEW star seems to have an answer to Mariah May asking for a Valentine on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

The AEW star in question is none other than Deonna Purazzo. Deonna is best known for her time in the WWE as well as TNA. She recently made her All Elite debut and has quickly become one of the prominent stars and topped the rankings of the women's division of the company.

Purazzo is very active on social media, and her online dynamic with Mariah May never fails to grab the attention of fans. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Mariah took to the "X" social media platform to share some of her alluring pictures. May also wrote the following caption on her post:

"will u b my valentine? pretty pls 💌"

Deonna Purazzo took notice of Mariah's post and answered her Valentine's wish with a seemingly sarcastic message. Here is how Deonna reacted:

"I’m married @MariahMayx… pls leave me alone…"

Mariah May is involved in a storyline between Deonna Purazzo and "TImeless" Toni Storm

Ever since Deonna Purazzo made her All Elite debut, she has been in pursuit of the AEW Women's World Championship, which is currently held by "Timeless" Toni Storm. The two have been feuding for the past month, and Storm's protege, Mariah May, is also involved in the storyline.

Meanwhile, "Timeless" Toni Storm is slated to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Deonna Purazzo at the upcoming Revolution PPV after weeks of build-up. There is a personal story between the two, as Deonna showed off her tattoo, and Storm has the same tattoo from their past as well.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether Purazzo manages to capture the women's title just a month after her debut or Storm will remain the champion after Revolution.

