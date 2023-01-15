"I'm up for number 3" - AEW star teases a blockbuster match against WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley has been on a terrorizing run in WWE. His former opponent and current AEW star, Brian Cage, recently expressed interest in facing the veteran star.

Cage and Lashley have a lot of history with each other. The two stars faced one another during their days in IMPACT Wrestling. Taking to Twitter, Cage expressed his interest in a third showdown with The All Mighty.

He looked back at one of his previous clashes with Lashley and suggested he was up for a trilogy bout with the WWE star.

"2 times! I'm up for number 3," wrote Cage.

Cage is currently part of The Embassy faction in AEW and its sister promotion, ROH. The group consists of Prince Nana, Kaun, and Toa Liona. They are the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

The 38-year-old star is a former FTW Champion and worked as a member of Team Taz. The group also consisted of Hook, Ricky Starks, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Chris Masters has expressed his interest in returning and facing Bobby Lashley

Former WWE star Chris Masters recently expressed his interest in returning to WWE to face Bobby Lashley.

The veteran star is mostly known for using The Master Lock, a submission move he popularized during his days as a WWE star. The same maneuver is currently used by Lashley and is known as The Hurt Lock.

Speaking in a recent interview on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Masters said:

"The Bobby Lashley scenario is fascinating because I haven't been there [in WWE] for so long (...) There's a lot of connections there. I'm kinda like a ghost from his past at this point. I just feel like in the right scenario, you have Lashley dominating with the Hurt Lock, and then you were to hear that OG Chris Masters theme."'

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby 🏾 #WWERAW Tell a friend to tell a friend…the All-Mighty is BACK Tell a friend to tell a friend…the All-Mighty is BACK 👊🏾 #WWERAW https://t.co/ULI58PYEAm

Lashley could potentially challenge Austin Theory once again for the WWE Championship. He has also teased the idea of reuniting The Hurt Business faction again.

