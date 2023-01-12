Former WWE Superstar wants to return after 11 years to face Bobby Lashley

Chris Adonis, aka Chris Masters, has explained why he would like to go one-on-one with Bobby Lashley if he returns to WWE.

Masters famously used a Full Nelson submission, known as The Master Lock as his finisher, at the start of his WWE career in 2005. The move was later adopted by Lashley, whose variation of the devastating submission move is called The Hurt Lock.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Masters said he wants to confront Lashley one day as part of a WWE storyline:

"The Bobby Lashley scenario is fascinating because I haven't been there [in WWE] for so long... There's a lot of connections there. I'm kinda like a ghost from his past at this point. I just feel like in the right scenario, you have Lashley dominating with the Hurt Lock, and then you were to hear that OG Chris Masters theme."

Masters' move became popular in 2005 when he began inviting other members of the locker room to escape the hold. Many WWE Superstars tried and failed, but Bobby Lashley became one of the few people to break the submission in 2007.

Why Chris Masters is hoping for a match with Bobby Lashley

The current NWA star performed on WWE's main roster between 2005-2007 and 2009-2011. Many of his long-time friends have returned to WWE in recent years, including Carlito, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin.

The 40-year-old did not seriously consider returning to WWE until he saw his former co-workers back with the company:

"I've never even thought about going back to WWE, honestly, and it's not out of anything bitter, it's just I had a couple of runs there and it ended the way it did," Masters added. "I just realized that my love is for professional wrestling even if it's not with WWE. But with everything I've gone through the last couple of years, and also seeing Shelton, Carlito, MVP, all my buddies, I finally started looking at it [returning]."

Masters' last WWE match ended in defeat against Jack Swagger on the August 4, 2011, episode of Superstars.

He previously lost two WWE encounters with Lashley in 2007. They have crossed paths several times since then, most notably in IMPACT/TNA.

