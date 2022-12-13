"I'm ready" - Twitter urges Triple H to reunite popular former WWE Tag Team Champions on RAW

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, the next chapter in the feud between The Miz and Dexter Lumis continued. The latter has Johnny Gargano by his side while The A-Lister runs solo. The wrestling world requested Triple H to sign The Miz's former tag partner John Morrison so he could help the former WWE Champion.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano were trying to spend all the cash received from The Miz. The A-Lister attempted to snatch the money away but was forced to return it.

Gargano then offered Miz a chance to get the money. It was a ladder match that will take place next week.

Following this segment, the wrestling world demanded that John Morrison make his return to WWE to help his former tag team partner and best friend.

People made their predictions for the matches that Morrison could be involved in.

They felt that Morrison should wrestle Johnny Gargano in a one-on-one match. It will be the first time two Johnnys would battle each other.

One fan also suggested that The Miz could team up with his wife to take on Gargano and LeRae and the team of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis.

One fan also suggested that The Miz could team up with his wife to take on Gargano and LeRae and the team of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis.

Some also felt that The Miz could lose all his money next week and thus end up like the 'broke' version of Baron Corbin.

JaydenBlue18 @JayydenBlue18 @reigns_era The Miz next week when he loses all his money @reigns_era The Miz next week when he loses all his money https://t.co/bH68IeP6VW

justinian @Justinian2012 @reigns_era If miz loses next week we need something similar to broke Corbin thing . @reigns_era If miz loses next week we need something similar to broke Corbin thing .

John Morrison recently made his debut for AEW, and thus some people were skeptical about his WWE return.

The Miz will have to match Dexter Lumis in the amount he is cashing in for the ladder match next week on WWE RAW. Both the money bags should be grabbed to win the match.

