"I'm really sorry" - Wrestling personality feared he was dead after dropping Sprite on an angry Mark Henry (Exclusive)

Mark Henry was intimidating during his in-ring prime, and while he's a great person in real life, everyone experiences their fair share of moments of rage. Wrestling host Mac Davis recently recalled an incident when he thought Henry was going to assault him.

Mac Davis has been in the wrestling business for a long time and has also set foot inside the squared circle. He is an actor, model, and voice talent who hosts Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, featuring Teddy Long and Bill Apter.

During the latest episode of the show, Mac Davis revealed how he accidentally bumped into Mark Henry at a past WrestleMania event he went to cover. Davis attended the Busted Open party before 'Mania and accidentally knocked off Henry's drink on the WWE Hall of Famer's feet:

"I don't think I've told this story, but when we went to WrestleMania when I went to WrestleMania to cover it, I had the opportunity to go to the Busted Open party that takes place before WrestleMania. During a break, I got a chance to go up on the stage to say hello to David LaGreca, and in the process, I passed Mark Henry. I don't know what the hell happened. I got bumped or tripped, something, and I ended up knocking the table over where Mark Henry had his drink. His drink comes off the table and lands at his feet." [5:43 - 6:22]

Mac Davis noted that a visibly enraged Henry instructed his son to grab him another drink.

While Davis offered to do it himself, The World's Strongest Man did not even acknowledge the offer and once again told his son to get him a glass of Sprite. At that moment, Davis thought he was 'dead' as he continued to reminisce about the incident:

"He looks down, and he looks back up at me, turns his head, looks at his son, and says, 'Go get me another Sprite.' And I said, 'I'm sorry, Mark, I'm really sorry.' And I said, 'Let me get you another drink.' And he goes, 'Son, get me another drink.' [He] never looked my way. You're talking about stone cold. I thought I was dead on the spot." [6:23 - 6:44]

"I'll buy you a whole two-litre bottle the next time I see you" - Mac Davis on the incident involving Mark Henry

The highly respected Mac Davis surely considers himself lucky not to have been inducted into Mark Henry's Hall of Pain.

Mac Davis said that Busted Open's David LaGreca was also concerned about his fellow Radio host's well-being, as Mark Henry certainly didn't look too happy. It all seems like a hilarious event in hindsight for Davis, who once again apologized to Henry and promised to buy him a large bottle of Sprite the next time they meet.

"I think even David LaGreca thought I was dead on the spot. But Mark, I'm sorry. I didn't mean to knock over your Sprite, and I'll buy you a whole two-litre bottle the next time I see you, alright?" [6:45 - 7:00]

