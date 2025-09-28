“I’m retired”- Former WWE champion denies showing interest in joining AEW

A former WWE champion was accused of showing interest in AEW. However, she has denied this accusation.Gail Kim is considered one of the greatest female performers in professional wrestling. She first made a name for herself in WWE before she moved to TNA, where she established herself as one of the top stars in the company. Kim is a no-nonsense person who isn't afraid to speak her mind. Recently, she found herself embroiled in controversy over comments she made about Riho's attire. Since then, fans have fired shots at her, with one person claiming that the former WWE star contacted several people in AEW regarding an opportunity to work for the Jacksonville-based promotion.Hence, Gail Kim took to social media to clarify that she received a text from AEW after she was terminated from TNA Wrestling. She explained that Sonjay Dutt reached out to ask her if she wanted to wrestle, but she said she was retired.&quot;The real news about what happened with AEW since people will lie etc. Iwas saving it for interviews but oh well it’s now.I got one text from AEW when I was terminated from TNA. It was from Sonjay and inquiring more about whether I wanted to wrestle. I’m retired. End of story.&quot;Check out her tweet here:Former WWE star Gail Kim wanted to come out of retirement against Mercedes MoneGail Kim hasn't stepped into the ring since 2023. However, fans still want to see her compete against some of the current top women in the industry despite the fact that she is retired.One fan commented that he was sad he won't get to see Mercedes Mone and Gail Kim face each other. The former WWE star replied that she pitched the idea to Scott D'Amore when The CEO was available, but it never came to fruition.&quot;I pitched it once to Scott when she was available but never came to be….&quot;Check out her tweet here:Gail Kim-Irvine @gailkimITSMELINKI pitched it once to Scott when she was available but never came to be….It will be interesting to see if Gail Kim will ever step into the ring again.