Legendary star wanted to come out of retirement to face Mercedes Mone; her pitch got rejected

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 25, 2025 00:51 GMT
Mercedes Mone could
Mercedes Mone could've had a match against a former World Champion (Image via X/@AEW)

AEW star Mercedes Mone was pitched to have a match against a former Women's World Champion, but the pitch was rejected. Mone has been on a phenomenal run since joining the All Elite promotion and is currently on her way to becoming the longest-reigning TBS Champion in the company's history.

Former WWE and TNA star Gail Kim recently took to social media to reveal one of her rejected ideas. Kim was responding to fan comments on Twitter [X], where one fan pondered how Kim would feel about facing Mone in a match. Kim responded to her, stating that she pitched the idea while in TNA.

She said that she reached out to TNA president Scott D'Amore to pitch the idea of facing Mercedes Mone when she was available; however, it never came to be. Kim is a legend in the business and has been one of the standout performers in TNA during her career, and has won the Knockouts Championship a record seven times.

Mercedes Mone to get her new faction soon enough?

Nine Belts Mone has been on a roll ever since she joined AEW in 2024. She has won titles across multiple promotions and is currently the TBS Champion as well. She is currently fighting all her battles on her own, but it seems like that might change soon enough, as the CEO might be getting a new faction of her own.

Mone is rumored to be joined by the Renegade Twins, with both Charlotte and Robyn expected to join her. Robyn helped Mone gain the upper hand over Riho on a recent episode of Dynamite, and this alliance is expected to grow further. Mone would then go on to defeat Riho at AEW All Out and retain her TBS Championship as she eyes Jade Cargill's record reign with the title.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
