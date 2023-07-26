"I'm sorry!" - AEW talent responds to outrage after his performance at Blood and Guts

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi scored a victory over Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and Pac. The match marked the AEW debut of Ibushi.

However, despite all the hype behind it, it was not smooth sailing for the Japanese wrestler, as he was widely criticized for being slow and not performing well during the match.

The 41-year-old addressed the criticism in a recent Twitter post and took full responsibility for moving too slowly, like an old man, during his debut match in AEW.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion said it was his fault that after so much experience, he did not know thumbtacks and glass. Due to his wrestling shoes being thin, the thumbtacks and glass penetrated through, which made it hard for him to walk and caused injuries. Ibushi added that he is currently walking with a cane but will be healthy soon. He Tweeted:

“I'm home. It's my fault that I didn't know thumbtacks and glass after all this time. I have thin wrestling shoes, so it penetrated and it was just painful from the middle, and I ended up moving like an old man. I'm sorry! Far from being unable to kick, both ankles were stiff. Life with a cane for the first time in my life No, I'll be cured tomorrow! That is Kota Ibushi!”

Kota Ibushi won several titles in New Japan Pro Wrestling, including the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Intercontinental Championship, IWGP Tag Team Championship, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, and emerging victorious from the G1 Climax twice.

Jim Cornette criticized Kota Ibushi and another AEW Debutant

During his podcast Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette criticized Kota Ibushi, calling him a fellow s*x toy and child wrestler from the Orient. Cornette also criticized Kota Ibushi's wrestling style during the podcast.

“For most of you going, ‘Who the f*ck is that?’ Kota ‘Idouchi’ is a fellow s*x toy and child wrestler from the Orient, who is now a former best friend and tag team partner and member of the Golden Lovers pairing with Kenny Omega,” he said. “He’s another guy that a bunch of these mentally challenged individuals that think that this kind of wrestling gets over, just think is just swell. Ol’ Kota, ‘Idouchi’ himself. He’s one of the great ones.” H/T:[PWMania]

Jim Cornette also shared his thoughts about Nick Wayne, who made his AEW debut recently in a match against Swerve Strickland on Dynamite and claimed that he is not good enough based on his performance.

Read the full conversation here.

What are your views about Kota Ibushi's performance? Sound off in the comments below!

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here