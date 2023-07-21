41-year-old star is a "s*x toy and child wrestler from the Orient," proclaims Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on a top star, and the criticism proves that the veteran is not a fan of the wrestler.

The 41-year-old performer is none other than Kota Ibushi, who recently signed with AEW. The star competed in his first Blood and Guts match this past week on Dynamite. Ibushi is one of the most accomplished stars in professional wrestling, mainly known for his work in NJPW. The Golden Superstar's arrival in AEW made a lot of headlines, but Jim Cornette is not a fan of Kota Ibushi.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran shared his thoughts on the Japanese wrestling legend.

“For most of you going, ‘Who the f*ck is that?’ Kota ‘Idouchi’ is a fellow s*x toy and child wrestler from the Orient, who is now a former best friend and tag team partner and member of the Golden Lovers pairing with Kenny Omega,” he said. “He’s another guy that a bunch of these mentally challenged individuals that think that this kind of wrestling gets over, just think is just swell. Ol’ Kota, ‘Idouchi’ himself. He’s one of the great ones.”

Cornette further included:

“You can watch him on video on the Internet wrestling s*x dolls, six-year-old children, while they have matches where they all dress up as I Dream of Jeannie, and bunches of them just stand around and stick their fingers up other guys a**es over and over in a circle. It’s amazing the talent that this nitwit piece of sh*t possesses.” H/T:[PWMania]

AEW star is not "good enough" according to Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette recently gave his thoughts on AEW star Nick Wayne and compared him to WWE stars like Bron Breakker and Austin Theory.

The 18-year-old Wayne recently made his long-awaited AEW debut in a match against Swerve Strickland. Wayne put up a good fight but the veteran Swerve defeated him in a hard-fought match.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette described how Nick Wayne doesn't have the makings of a 'wrestler'.

"That's what I've looked at and seen in Theory or seen in Bron Breakker. That's a prodigy. Not what moves you can do, any kind of moves. But the basics, the concept of wrestling, the timing, the facials, the body language, the working ability, those are things that I determine when I look at if someone's a prodigy, and I didn't see any of it with Nick Wayne, because they didn't do any of it. There was not a godd**n wrestling move in this match that Nick Wayne used. No body slam, hip toss, or arm drag, it was the rolling flips, the parkour, aggressive gymnastics."

You can check out the video below:

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

