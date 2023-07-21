Top free agent to make a massive WWE debut as a heel on SmackDown this week? Exploring the possibility 

Can a top free show up on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown? If the star does show up, there is a possibility that he might arrive as a heel.

The wrestler in question is Brian Pillman Jr. The former Varsity Blonds member was recently released from AEW. He was not featured regularly on the Jacksonville-based promotion. One of the few notable feuds in his run was against MJF, which was back in September 2021.

The Second Generation wrestler was also recently spotted training at the WWE Performance Center. Thus, his appearance on NXT or the main roster seems imminent. The best place for him to show up should be Friday Night SmackDown. The perfect time for his WWE debut is this week. The reason is that he can instantly insert himself into the title picture.

The second fatal-four-way United States Championship invitational match is set to take place tomorrow night. If Pillman wants to make an impact upon his debut, one of the best ways could be if he inserts himself into the invitational match. He will need to attack one of the wrestlers backstage and take their spot later at night.

Of course, taking away an opportunity from a wrestler will garner heat from fans. But for him to be hated by fans and get thunderous boos, he should take out LA Knight.

The self-proclaimed Megastar is one of the biggest babyfaces and the most popular wrestler. Fans want to see him hold gold as soon as possible. Thus, if Knight's opportunity is taken away, the wrestling world will not be delighted. Thus instantly, Brian Pillman Jr. will garner a lot of heat.

This can also lead to a future feud between Knight and the former AEW star.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette claimed that Tony Khan should have released Brian Pillman Jr. sooner

Jim Cornette has never been hesitant to share his true feelings.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the WWE veteran claimed that the former Varsity Blonds member should have been released from the company a lot sooner.

This was not a shot at the second-generation star but instead targeted at AEW management. Cornette mentioned that he should have left because the Jacksonville-based promotion had no major plans for Pillman.

"It’s about time and I wish they’d done it sooner. Because it’s been obvious for, what, how long, that they weren’t going to do anything with him [Brian Pillman Jr]. He was not going to be featured on any of the television programs," Jim Cornette said.

Cornette also mentioned his feud with MJF, and AEW could have capitalized on the sympathy he got from fans.

Do you think Pillman would be a good fit in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.