"He wasn't learning anything" - Jim Cornette wishes Tony Khan had released WWE legend's son 'sooner'

The son of WWE legend Brian Pillman recently parted ways with Tony Khan's AEW. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes that this decision was long overdue.

Brian Pillman Jr. spent most of his AEW tenure confined to the promotion's YouTube shows, Dark and Dark: Elevation. Aside from a fiery, albeit brief, feud with MJF, his run in the company was somewhat unmemorable.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the veteran claimed that the former Varsity Blonde's exit from AEW is best for all parties involved.

"It’s about time and I wish they’d done it sooner. Because it’s been obvious for, what, how long, that they weren’t going to do anything with him [Brian Pillman Jr]. He was not going to be featured on any of the television programs. We don’t what they did on YouTube. But we’ve also heard that the YouTube matches were just, you know, just rapid-fire matches. Just, you know, three minutes with green guys against green guys. […] He wasn’t learning anything," said Cornette. [From 00:13 – 00:45]

The former wrestling manager continued and noted that there was a stage where AEW had the opportunity to make the 29-year-old star into a top player but failed to capitalize on the moment:

"They had a period of time, there was a window there. […] He had sympathy, remember? He had people kind of behind him. You saw him a few times on TV and he didn’t do anything – he wasn’t allowed to do anything remarkable or memorable. And then you didn’t see him anymore and that window closed," added the veteran. [From 01:03 – 01:36]

Cornette stated that Pillman Jr. can still make it in the wrestling business but will need to explore other options to make this happen.

Brian Pillman Jr. was spotted at the WWE Performance Center

Being a second-generation athlete comes with an added sense of pressure, more often than not. This is even more so when your dad was an extremely popular star in the world's largest wrestling promotion.

Nonetheless, it looks as though this pressure will not hold back Brian Pillman Jr., as it was reported that he recently appeared at the WWE Performance Center.

Further details about his visit to the Performance Center are still unknown, but many believe this indicates that the young talent could be on his way to WWE imminently.

Cutting his teeth in WWE's developmental brand, NXT, might be the perfect way to help Pillman Jr. grow as a wrestler. Although, there would be no shortage of viable storylines should he skip this step and debut on the main roster immediately.

