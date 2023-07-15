Popular ex-AEW star spotted at the Performance Center; massive hint of a WWE signing? - Reports

A former AEW star's presence at the WWE Performance Center has fueled signing speculations. The performer in question is Brian Pillman Jr, who recently departed from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The son of late legend Brian Pillman earned his way to All Elite Wrestling after strong outings on the indie scene. He made sporadic appearances in the promotion for almost 14 months before signing a full-time contract in July 2021.

Coming in with significant hype, the 29-year-old received a push and was involved in several high-profile clashes. Unfortunately, a fizzled-out momentum orchestrated his departure from Mr. Khan's camp after his contract expired a few days ago.

However, the former Varsity Blondes member has seemingly landed a huge opportunity. As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brian Pillman Jr. was reportedly spotted training at the WWE Performance Center on July 13th.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Brian Pillman Jr. was reportedly training at the WWE Performance Center on Thursday



-WON

While speculations are obvious, Pillman's appearance does not confirm a contract signing or any potential offers extended by the juggernaut. It's worth noting that he remains unbounded by a non-compete clause since he exited after the contract expiry.

A WWE Hall of Famer clapped back at Brian Pillman Jr.

Pillman Jr. turned many heads with his social media antics and anecdotes during his AEW days. However, one particular remark proved disastrous for the Lance Storm's protege.

During an episode of the In Depth podcast, Eric Bischoff heaped praise on Bully Ray for his work as a heel. Taking note of the matter, the young wrestler called the latter an a**hole.

In response, the 9-time WWE Tag Team Champion hammered the ex-AEW talent with the following words:

"Thanks Brian...I think you're a pompous, "know it all" young boy living off his Dads mid-card name who needs to learn when to keep his fkn mouth shut and listen A-LOT more...and only gets a pop in Cincinnati. Other than that... Keep up the good work," tweeted Bully.

(You can read more here)

Sage @TheSageDoctor Brian Pillman JR is no longer on the AEW roster page.

The second-generation wrestler has been impressive with his in-ring work and undeniable presence. It remains to be seen if he indeed becomes a WWE Superstar in the near future.