“I’m sorry it happened” - Veteran journalist reacts to Mark Henry’s comments about AEW departure (Exclusive)

A veteran wrestling journalist recently weighed in on Mark Henry’s departure from AEW. Henry officially announced his departure from the company in May last year.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion with the promotion, Mark Henry, joined AEW in May 2021 as an analyst, coach, and talent scout. He was also a key voice on Rampage, becoming known for his signature line: “It’s time for the main event!”

Earlier this year, the World's Strongest Man spoke about his exit and mentioned that while he had a good time with All Elite Wrestling, there were a couple of incidents that influenced his exit.

Ad

Trending

On the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine by Sportskeeda, journalist Bill Apter, along with Mac Davis and Teddy Long, addressed these comments made by Mark. When asked by Mac if he knew anything about Henry's comments, Bill responded:

"I do not know anything about it. Mark Henry is a sweetheart but again backstage a lot of things happen. There's politics all the time, people trying to up one another in terms of positions, so no idea what happened but I'm sorry it happened. I used to like to see him stand there and go, And now it's time for the main event." [1:10 - 1:35]

Ad

Check out his comments here:

Ad

Mark Henry threatens to expose AEW

In an interview with Poker Scout last month, Mark Henry reflected on his time with AEW and shed light on a few incidents that didn't sit well with him.

The World's Strongest Man stressed that his overall tenure with the Jacksonville-based promotion was good, but certain incidents around his departure irked him. The veteran mentioned that he would expose Tony Khan's promotion should the company ever talk about those incidents.

Ad

"I had a good time at AEW despite the fact there were a couple of incidents that I won’t talk about unless they start talking about it. If they start talking about it, then I’m going to blast them because those were issues that related to me leaving," said Mark Henry [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Ad

Expand Tweet

A couple of months ago, Mark Henry signed a WWE Legends deal, following his exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More