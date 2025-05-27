“I’m sorry it happened” - Veteran journalist reacts to Mark Henry’s comments about AEW departure (Exclusive)

A veteran wrestling journalist recently weighed in on Mark Henry’s departure from AEW. Henry officially announced his departure from the company in May last year.
WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion with the promotion, Mark Henry, joined AEW in May 2021 as an analyst, coach, and talent scout. He was also a key voice on Rampage, becoming known for his signature line: “It’s time for the main event!”
Earlier this year, the World's Strongest Man spoke about his exit and mentioned that while he had a good time with All Elite Wrestling, there were a couple of incidents that influenced his exit.
On the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine by Sportskeeda, journalist Bill Apter, along with Mac Davis and Teddy Long, addressed these comments made by Mark. When asked by Mac if he knew anything about Henry's comments, Bill responded:
"I do not know anything about it. Mark Henry is a sweetheart but again backstage a lot of things happen. There's politics all the time, people trying to up one another in terms of positions, so no idea what happened but I'm sorry it happened. I used to like to see him stand there and go, And now it's time for the main event." [1:10 - 1:35]
Check out his comments here:
Mark Henry threatens to expose AEW
In an interview with Poker Scout last month, Mark Henry reflected on his time with AEW and shed light on a few incidents that didn't sit well with him.
The World's Strongest Man stressed that his overall tenure with the Jacksonville-based promotion was good, but certain incidents around his departure irked him. The veteran mentioned that he would expose Tony Khan's promotion should the company ever talk about those incidents.
"I had a good time at AEW despite the fact there were a couple of incidents that I won’t talk about unless they start talking about it. If they start talking about it, then I’m going to blast them because those were issues that related to me leaving," said Mark Henry [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]
A couple of months ago, Mark Henry signed a WWE Legends deal, following his exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion.