"I’m sorry" - Tony Khan emotionally admits he failed in getting a former World Champion to wrestle for AEW

While AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has some of the best talents in the world on his roster, he still regrets not being able to get a former World Champion to work for his company.

The former World Champion in question is none other than the late great Jay Briscoe. The former Ring of Honor World Champion sadly passed away in early 2023 while he was still in his late 30s. Jay and Mark 'The Briscoes' were the first-ever ROH Hall of Fame inductees in 2022.

Although Tony Khan managed to sign Jay's brother, Mark Briscoe, to AEW, he still regrets not being able to sign Jay while he was alive. During an interview with ComicBook Nation recently, TK admitted that he tried to sign Jay Briscoe but regrets that he failed to do so.

"Somebody that never got to wrestle in AEW that I also feel very strongly about, who needs to be talked about and honored is Jay Briscoe, who I always wanted to bring into AEW and was my friend and was friends with a lot of people in the locker room and is one of the greatest wrestlers I've ever had the pleasure to work with and produce and Jay Briscoe is somebody else very important to us even though he never really actually got the chance to wrestle in AEW."

Khan further added:

"And ROH did put an inaugural Hall of Fame class out and thankfully, The Briscoes were inducted in that and that was while Jay was still with us. So, I'm glad that he got that honor and I'm sorry, I really wish Jay had gotten to wrestle with us in AEW. Lord knows I really tried." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

How has Tony Khan booked Mark Briscoe after signing him?

Mark Briscoe was a part of one of the most iconic tag teams in wrestling history, 'The Briscoes', before arriving on AEW. He made his debut on Tony Khan's promotion last year, and despite many victories on TV, Mark's run until now has been disappointing, to say the least.

Furthermore, Mark Briscoe managed to win only one match in the recent AEW Continental Classic tournament. Fans on the internet also called out the creative team for his bad booking.

While Mark is involved in a brutal feud with the House of Black, only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the ROH legend going forward.

