"I’m still alive, I’m still kicking," says major AEW star after being hospitalized

AEW star Brian Cage recently updated fans about his health after his sudden hospitalization, which has caused him to become briefly sidelined from in-ring competition.

He was originally scheduled to make an appearance at the AAA TripleMania XXXI event last weekend in a four-way match for the Latin American Championship. Cage was set to face AEW stars QT Marshall, Pentagon Jr, and Dralistico until he was replaced last minute by Texano Jr. QT Marshall went on to become the new champion.

Sharing on Twitter, Brian Cage provided an update for the fans while in his hospital bed. He mentioned how he should've been at Triplemania but unfortunate circumstances led to him being sidelined. He reassured everyone that he was okay.

“But, it’s okay. I’m still alive, I’m still kicking. But unfortunately, it doesn’t look like I’ll be making my flight or my scheduled matchup for Triplemanía this Saturday which, I wish I was joking, I wish I was lying, I wish this was part of the plan but unfortunately, it’s not so, yeah, I was booked to be there, I was planning on being there, I was planning on becoming the new champion but, obviously I’m not pulling any strings." [H/T Wrestletalk]

Screenshot of Cage's tweet

AEW star Brian Cage named his favorite opponents

Brian Cage has had an illustrious career in the pro wrestling industry. During this time, he faced many well-known opponents.

Just recently, The Machine took to Twitter as he revealed who his favorite opponents of all time were. He named several WWE and AEW stars, such as Ricochet, Roderick Strong, Keith Lee, Lio Rush, and his current partner in the Mogul Embassy, Swerve Strickland, as part of this list.

Brian Cage's tweet regarding his favorite opponents all time

The former FTW Champion's tweet can be seen here.

In his three years with AEW, Brian Cage has gotten to go toe-to-toe with a lot of the great stars in the promotion, including former world champion Jon Moxley. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Cage.

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Brian Cage a speedy recovery.

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here