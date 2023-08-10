AEW star names WWE Superstar Ricochet among his favorite opponents of all time

Many AEW stars have ventured far across the wrestling industry to face some of the top stars today. Ricochet is often praised by his peers, and now Brian Cage has listed him as one of his favorite opponents of all time.

Cage has wrestled in numerous promotions across his career and faced scores of opponents along the way. During his stint in Lucha Underground, the AEW star came face-to-face with Richochet on numerous occasions, as well as a few tag-team bouts in PWG.

In a recent Twitter post, Brian Cage listed many of his former opponents but notably began with Ricochet. Other notable additions include Keith Lee, Lio Rush, and even his current stablemate, Swerve Strickland.

The Machine has faced quite a number of top pro wrestlers.

Brian Cage recently began teaming up with Big Bill, and many fans have been impressed with the pairing of the two giants. According to Fightful Select, the duo have also received a ton of praise backstage after impressing creative as well.

Brian Cage recently posted a throwback to his first encounter with Sting in AEW

The Mogull Embassy is currently embroiled in a feud with Darby Allin and Sting, but Cage notably had a run-in with The Icon when he first debuted in All Elite Wrestling. Shortly after his debut, Sting was harassed by the now-defunct Team Taz and even suffered a massive Powerbomb from The Machine.

Recently, Cage took to X and shared a clip of the devastating move. The star even asked Sting if he still remembered it, seemingly threatening the veteran as well:

"Remember this? Because I'm pretty sure sting didn't forget it," tweeted Cage.

Could Brian Cage get involved in Swerve Strickland and AR Fox's upcoming clash with Sting and Darby Allin? It doesn't seem like the star has forgotten his past in AEW with The Icon, so he might just very well insert himself into the bout.

