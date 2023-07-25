AEW reportedly "impressed" with powerhouse tag team backstage

AEW's tag team division has reportedly been excited as stars Brian Cage and Big Bill have impressed people backstage with their performances.

The promotion has introduced the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, a unique concept where teams are paired randomly via a blind draw. In one such draw, the powerhouse duo of Cage and Bill found themselves united as a formidable team.

Throughout the tournament, Cage and Bill showcased their incredible chemistry and power, and they reached the semi-finals. Their dominant run, however, ended last week on AEW Dynamite when they faced off against the team of Adam Cole and MJF.

On a recent edition of Rampage, there was a Contendership Royal Rampage for the TNT Championship. During the Battle Royal, Brian Cage and Big Bill displayed remarkable teamwork, working together throughout the match, but Swerve Strickland eliminated both.

As per Fightful Select, many people backstage at Rampage were highly impressed with the collaboration between Brian Cage and Big Bill when they formed a team. It is reported that both wrestlers were content and enthusiastic about teaming up with each other.

Brain Cage and Big Bill's dynamic pairing has left a lasting impression on the promotion.

Konnan is unhappy with Brian Cage's booking in AEW

Konnan expressed discontent with Brian Cage's booking in AEW. Cage re-signed with the promotion a few months ago, even after WWE's interest in him.

During an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said Brian Cage has been a victim of politics even after receiving a new contract without any concrete plans for his role.

"They wanted him to go into the locker room and apologize to everybody, and I'm like, what? So he was a victim of politics, and then all of a sudden, they do nothing with him, and they re-sign him. They still haven't done anything with him," Konnan said.

Check out the video below:

Adding to this, a few years back, Cage's wife criticized the promotion for his booking, leading to him being asked to apologize to the locker room on behalf of his wife's actions.

