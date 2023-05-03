"They still haven't done anything with him" - Konnan slams popular AEW star's booking

Wrestling veteran Konnan has expressed concern regarding AEW re-signing former FTW Champion Brian Cage.

AEW recently re-signed Brian Cage to a long-term contract, which surprised many due to his recent absence from TV. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Cage had signed a five-year deal, leading Konnan to question the decision.

During a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan criticized the promotion's booking of Cage.

"Well, you know he has a kid, and he has to support another kid from his first wife (...), but I know that he cannot be happy with this because, bro, like you said at the beginning, he was the victim of like politics. They were mad because of what Melissa [Brian's wife] put on Twitter (...) even though Rebby [Matt Hardy's wife] had done even worse (...) you know, Matt Hardy to them may be worth more than Brian," Konnan said. [3:22 - 3:53]

The WCW veteran added that The Machine had been a victim of politics and that the company had not booked him in a prominent storyline since re-signing him.

"They wanted him to go into the locker room and apologize to everybody, and I'm like, what? So he was a victim of politics, and then all of a sudden, they do nothing with him, and they re-sign him. They still haven't done anything with him," noted Konnan. [3:55 - 4:08]

Brian Cage's new deal with AEW indicates his long-term commitment to the company. With his talent, he has the potential to win another title in the promotion.

AEW President Tony Khan praised Brian Cage's performance

Tony Khan has expressed his admiration for Brian Cage and his intention to work with the star for a longer period.

During a post-show media scrum, Khan praised Brian Cage's performance at ROH Supercard of Honor 2023. He also highlighted how The Embassy is an integral part of the company.

"I think The Embassy are definitely a big part of the show, and I would definitely like for them to stay, all three of them, including Brian. They’re definitely dominant, great champions, including Brian," Tony Khan said.

The AEW President's comments have sparked speculation that Cage's recent re-signing with the company may lead to more significant opportunities for The Machine in the future.

