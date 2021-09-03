"I'm super pumped for that" - Top AEW heel on dream match between CM Punk and Darby Allin at All Out 2021 [Exclusive]

QT Marshall recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming dream clash between CM Punk and Darby Allin at AEW All Out 2021. Marshall stated that he's "super pumped" to witness Punk and Allin collide at the show.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, QT Marshall said one would have imagined CM Punk to chase gold after joining AEW. Instead, he's is feuding with Darby Allin, one of AEW's biggest homegrown stars, which is a testament to how well the company books its performers.

Marshall further said that he's curious to see Punk perform at All Out since he was impressed by the former WWE star's appearances on the TV show, Heels.

But the AEW star also thinks CM Punk would not have it easy at All Out as Darby Allin is not coming to Chicago to lose. QT Marshall said the former TNT Champion would do everything to pull off a surprise win over CM Punk.

"I love it. I mean, of course, you see someone like CM Punk, immediately think he's gonna go get the world title right away. And he's not. He's going after one of our homegrown stars. And when I say star, Darby is a star. There are people who come to our shows dressed up like him. And that's how you know you're doing something right. And it's not just kids, it's adults as well. So, I'm super pumped for that, I'm curious to see what CM Punk can do. You know, I saw him on Heels (TV show) the other day, it looked like he could still go. I'm excited for that, and Darby and he's not coming to All Out to lose. He's going to do everything in his power to make sure he walks as the winner that night," said QT Marshall.

QT Marshall thinks there's nothing more dangerous than wrestling CM Punk in Chicago

QT Marshall believes that the only thing more dangerous than wrestling CM Punk is wrestling him in Chicago. But Marshall thinks Punk has a lot to prove since the match against Darby Allin would be his first in nearly seven years.

Furthermore, QT Marshall proclaimed that AEW has the best performers in the business. The Factory leader added that he doesn't care if people disagree, as he firmly believes AEW presents the best wrestling today.

"It's a crazy time, man. It's a huge week, there's so much stuff going on. And like I said, CM Punk in Chicago. As he said, there's nothing more dangerous than wrestling CM Punk except wrestling CM Punk in Chicago on a pay-per-view. So, in his first match back, where he has a lot to prove, this is not All Elite Entertainment, this is All Elite Wrestling, so like we have the best wrestlers, I don't care what anyone says when it comes to wrestling, we have the absolute best," said QT Marshall

QT Marshall will also be in action at AEW All Out, where he squares off against Paul Wight. The match would mark Wight's in-ring debut in the promotion.

