"I'm surprised it didn't make headlines" - 24-year-old star recalls getting choked by Daniel Garcia in a restaurant

Daniel Garcia is known for his brutal matches in the AEW, something that the fans love. But one particular indie wrestler has pointed out an out-of-the-ring experience with the Red Death that he's surprised didn't make headlines.

24-year-old Myung-Jae Lee shared some aspects of his life with Daniel Garcia, one of which was that they both trained in the same school, Grapplers Anonymous, in New York. The two had an outside-the-ring interaction once, and it was a memorable one for Myung-Jae Lee, as he recalled:

"One time, the original Buffalo Brothers went to a CoreLife Eatery. Kevin Bennett dragged along this guy named Vinnie Moon and Puf dragged along me. We go and eat our food, and Dan started to put a little chokehold on me. I know to just tap. I'm not dumb, I'm not going to fight it. I tap immediately, but he doesn't let go. When he finally lets go, I literally pass out and fall to the ground in this CoreLife Eatery. It was crazy. I'm surprised it didn't make headlines." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Wrestlers putting civilians, or even other wrestlers, in wrestling, holds outside the ring happens very rarely. One of the most celebrated moments was when Hulk Hogan put a commentator who wondered whether wrestling was fake in a chokehold on live television, and that happened sometime in the eighties.

David Schultz slapped an interviewer for asking him whether wrestling was fake, but that happened in the late eighties as well. In this case, Myung-Jae Lee didn't provide a reason why the chokehold incident happened.

Jim Cornette slams into Garcia's bookings in AEW

Jim Cornette had something to say about Garcia's time in AEW. Garcia came to AEW from WWE. He made the change in 2021.

He said recently on his podcast The Jim Cornette Experience:

"30 minutes of Bryan Danielson versus Daniel Garcia, two out of three falls on national television. Can you imagine if they gave that spot to a Ricky Starks?" Cornette said. "To anybody with any f**king potential whatsoever? Somebody with personality? Somebody that doesn’t look like another interchangeable white boy on an indie show doing wrestling holds?" (02:42:30 onward).

