"Anybody with any f**** potential whatsoever?" - Wrestling veteran brutally shuts down former WWE Champion's spot with Daniel Garcia

WWE might have dropped the ball when it came to Daniel Garcia, but in AEW the star seems to have a bright future. Despite this, a wrestling veteran recently shared some harsh criticisms about the star, questioning his booking in AEW.

Daniel Garcia briefly made an appearance on WWE 205 Live before making appearances for and formally signing with AEW sometime in 2021. The star first meandered with a few lackluster feuds alongside 2point0 but finally got his break after joining Chris Jericho in the JAS.

While speaking on the most recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager slammed Daniel Garcia's match against Bryan Danielson:

"30 minutes of Bryan Danielson versus Daniel Garcia, two out of three falls on national television. Can you imagine if they gave that spot to a Ricky Starks?" Cornette said. "To anybody with any f**king potential whatsoever? Somebody with personality? Somebody that doesn’t look like another interchangeable white boy on an indie show doing wrestling holds?" (02:42:30 onward).

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Daniel Garcia with the DDT, driving Bryan Danielson's head into the concrete floor! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! Daniel Garcia with the DDT, driving Bryan Danielson's head into the concrete floor! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/GolVO4PwRr

Cornette continued, noting that one of his sources told him that the segment cost AEW thousands of viewers:

"This lost them over a hundred thousand viewers. A little bird sent me the information. They started out with 1 million viewers for Punk and Moxley and they actually only dropped after that was over. By the time the people realized that this thing was going for half an hour, the second quarter dropped over another hundred thousand." (02:43:19 onward)

Currently, Daniel Garcia will have to pick between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson. Both former WWE Champions are pushing the star to choose one or the other.

The former WWE manager has long since been against Daniel Garcia's push in AEW

Daniel Garcia has come a long way from his days of attacking Eddie Kingston, CM Punk, and Chris Jericho backstage. The Dragon Slayer has even seemingly won over the AEW fandom. The recent Dynamite saw the crowd break into cheers for him to pick Danielson over Jericho.

During an earlier episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran criticized Garcia's booking:

"He's been over-pushed and under-fleshed out. They started using him from the start on every television show because somebody likes him, I guess, personally. He's got no charisma, he's got no gimmick, he's got no personality, he's got no promo. In five years, he might grow up enough to have on but right now, zilch," Cornette said. (02:44 onward)

Daniel Garcia seems to be well on his way to a major push despite Jim Cornette's concerns.

Could the self-dubbed The Dragon Slayer end up surpassing the former WWE Champions he surrounds himself with today?

