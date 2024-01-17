"I have so many childhood memories"- AEW star reflects on facing Sting

Sting recently competed in a highly exhilarating bout that involved a current AEW star who had been a lifelong fan of The Icon.

Of course, we are talking about his opponent from last week's AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs. He teamed up with Konosuke Takeshita to face the former WWE star and his ally, Darby Allin, in the show's main event.

The bout saw the former WCW Champion and Darby pick up the win over Hobbs and Takeshita. However, Hobbs was not upset by the loss but rather grateful for the opportunity to battle the legendary star, as he mentioned during an interview with The Sporting Tribune.

"I have so many childhood memories of Sting, but actually being in the ring with him. Him trusting me, me trusting him, and having a hell of a tornado tag match, teaming with Takeshita against Darby and Sting. Having Ric Flair in the mix. Main event match on TV. If you would have asked me two years ago, come on."

Furthermore, he even mentioned wanting some payback before the WWE Hall of Famer hangs up his boots at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March 2024.

"I know he’s retiring March 3rd, so payback could still come."[H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

Sting is set to wrestle his final match at AEW Revolution

Sting is approaching the end of his historic career, which has spanned decades. As announced, he would compete in his retirement match at AEW Revolution, emanating from the Greensboro Coliseum.

While Tony Khan has given him the choice to pick his opponent for the match, there were rumors of The Stinger teaming up with Darby Allin to compete against The Young Bucks after their recent confrontation.

Expand Tweet

Regardless of whoever it will be, the sight of The Vigilante's farewell match would surely be a night to remember for generations to come.

Who do you think will be his final opponent? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here