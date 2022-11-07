Jeff Jarrett recently discussed his recent WWE stint and AEW debut. He also suggested being Vince McMahon's final signing before the latter's retirement.

Jarrett debuted last Wednesday on Dynamite by assaulting Darby Allin with his guitar alongside Jay Lethal. After the show, Double J's signing was made official by AEW President Tony Khan. He will serve as the Director of Business Development for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During an episode of his My World podcast, Jarrett said that Vince McMahon hired him in an executive role before his shocking retirement. The Hall of Famer added that he is excited to don multiple hats in All Elite Wrestling.

"In the different little footnotes of Double J's career, I may be — and we've talked about this, I may be the last hire of VKM. That may, or may not be true. But from that point to now, there was a lot of soul-searching, a lot of thought processing, and I can tell you today, I don't know if I'm more excited about the behind-the-scenes work, the executive work, or the in-ring stuff," Jarrett said. [H/T Fightful]

WWE hired Jarrett in May 2022 as its Senior Vice President of Live Events. However, the veteran suddenly left the promotion in August 2022 after Triple H assumed his new backstage role.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett says he loves wrestling more than ever

As the episode continued, Jeff Jarrett noted that signing with AEW has rekindled his love for pro wrestling.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion couldn't help but be pumped about his career trajectory in All Elite Wrestling.

"I love it more today than I ever have. There are new horizons and new frontiers. Man the rabid AEW fanbase is so vocal online and opinionated and everything that goes with it. I love that because you get a response, one where there's no real gray area. So, you know, the analytics and measuring the YouTube and the interest in this and that, kind of looking at the landscape both domestically and internationally. A lot of fun. I'm pumped. I'm super pumped," he added. [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Double J will appear on this week's Dynamite to explain his attack on Darby Allin last Wednesday in Baltimore.

