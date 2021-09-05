"I might be like the big guy killer" - AEW star comments on facing Mark Henry (Exclusive)

AEW star QT Marshall stated that he isn't interested in facing Mark Henry.

Ahead of the All Out pay-per-view, Marshall sat down for an exclusive Q/A session with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta.

The Factory leader discussed numerous topics, notably his thoughts on facing Mark Henry in the future. QT Marshall explained that he doesn't have a great history with big guys, citing Jake Hager as an example. He further added that after he puts down Paul Wight, he might adopt the big guy "killer" gimmick moving forward:

"Let's see what happens with Paul first. I got in the ring with Jake Hager in Denver, and man, right away, I tried to kick him. Normally, the guys fall when I kicked them, and he didn't move, and I just crushed my shoulder. So, I'm really, as much as I talked a lot of smack about Paul Wight. I'm not really looking forward to the match as much as I'm looking forward to beating him and having that on my record. But other than that, yeah, I think, after Paul, maybe I'll stay away from some big guys. Who knows though I might be like the big guy killer, you know, I don't know what we could call that is that we could come up with a cool gimmick for that," QT Marshall said.

QT Marshall is gearing up for the biggest match of his career at AEW All Out

AEW All Out is mere hours away, and the company has lined up a stacked card for possibly the biggest event of the year. In what will be a first-time-ever clash, QT Marshall will face Paul Wight. It will also be Wight's in-ring debut match in AEW.

Both men have built a compelling storyline, mostly centered around Marshall underestimating the former Big Show's ability to hang in the ring. He even humiliated Wight by publicly showing his surgically repaired body, including stitches to his hips.

In an unexpected turn of events this past week on AEW Dynamite, The Gunn Club turned on Paul Wight during a segment involving QT Marshall and The Factory.

With the numbers game against him this Sunday, it remains to be seen whether Paul Wight's AEW debut match will transpire fruitfully or not.

