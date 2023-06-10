"I might have to make him my girlfriend" - Kurt Angle names his favorite non-WWE wrestler

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently chose a major AEW star as his favorite wrestler outside of the world's largest promotion. He expressed admiration for the star in question and joked about making him his "girlfriend."

Angle is well-revered for having one of the best rookie years in wrestling history. Having mastered the art so quickly after picking it up, he would then go on to have a long and illustrious career.

As a result, many of today's top stars have cited the Hall of Famer as an inspiration of theirs, including AEW's Kenny Omega. In turn, Angle has also admitted to being a huge fan of The Cleaner's work.

When speaking on The Kurt Angle Show podcast, The Olympic Gold Medalist was asked who his favorite non-WWE wrestler is today. His answer came as no surprise:

"That's easy, Kenny Omega. I might have to make him my girlfriend. I love Bryan Danielson, but you know what, Bryan Danielson has been part of WWE." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kurt Angle with a HUGE Double German Suplex on Randy Orton & Rey Mysterio - Wrestlemania 22 (04.02.2006) Kurt Angle with a HUGE Double German Suplex on Randy Orton & Rey Mysterio - Wrestlemania 22 (04.02.2006)https://t.co/ysg1ndKMQU

Both Omega and Angle are considered to be among the best of their respective generations, so it is great to see these top-tier talents recognize each other in this regard.

Who wins: WWE's Kurt Angle or AEW's Kenny Omega?

The dream match between a prime Kurt Angle and a prime Kenny Omega may be beyond the realm of possibility at this point, but that does not stop fans, critics, or anyone else, from pitting the two against each other in a hypothetical sense.

Veteran journalist Bill Apter said that Angle would come away with the win in this fictional bout, whereas Teddy Long gave Omega the edge.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse “I felt like I just missed out on maybe wrestling Kurt Angle, and that would have been a dream match for me.”



- Kenny Omega “I felt like I just missed out on maybe wrestling Kurt Angle, and that would have been a dream match for me.”- Kenny Omega https://t.co/kJXJDdaKEV

The AEW star even shared his take on the debate. He also said Angle would defeat him but added, "It'd be a heck of a match."

