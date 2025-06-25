"I might never be the same again" - Top AEW star shares heartbreaking injury battle; he didn't wrestle for almost 2 years

A top AEW star has shared his heartbreaking battle with an injury and admitted that he might never be the same again. This injury kept him out for almost two years.

Kyle O’Reilly is one of the most underrated wrestlers on the roster. In June 2022, he suffered an injury during a match with Jon Moxley, leading him to undergo a neck fusion surgery. He was out for a long time and returned in March 2024.

He has now gone into detail about how he coped with the injury and admitted that he might never be the same again. Speaking on the Fellowship of the Gains podcast, the top AEW star said:

“Because of the nerve compression on that nerve, it shut down everything on my C5 completely; bicep flexion and my shoulder completely shut off. It was rough. I started working with Jesse three months after that. I could still barely move my arm. Lo and behold, it took a while, I knew it would eventually get better, but having someone to really lead my rehab in a positive direction. I just remember the first time I did a full CARs rotation with my shoulder after eight months of not being able to move my arm, it was a huge victory. I might never wrestle again, it's not a big deal, my priorities have shifted, but that was a huge emotional victory. 'Okay, I will be able to come back. I might never be the same again but I've grown and evolved,'” O'Reilly said. [H/T Fightful]

Eric Bischoff once blasted AEW star Kyle O’Reilly

Eric Bischoff is one of the most vocal critics in the wrestling world, and he does not hesitate to express his feelings.

Late last year, the veteran criticised AEW's Kyle O’Reilly’s physique and said that he looked like someone who worked at Taco Bell. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, he said:

“O’Reilly looks like a guy who’s mopping the floors after hours at Taco Bell and couldn’t cut a promo to save his life, and you’re giving them center stage, right in the middle of the ring. The only person in that arena who looked less like a wrestler was Adam Cole.”

Those were some strong words, and it is something that the AEW star might have paid attention to.

