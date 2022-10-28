"I miss being on Dynamite" - Jim Ross sheds light on his future with AEW

Current AEW commentator Jim Ross has had several roles for the company since joining in April 2019. However, his new stint on AEW Rampage came as a surprise to many fans.

The icon has expressed on numerous occasions how much he has thoroughly enjoyed his time with Tony Khan's promotion and made it clear that he was all in on his new role for the company earlier this month.

Ross officially moved from Wednesdays on Dynamite to going full-time on AEW's secondary show Rampage on Fridays.

On the latest episode of Ross' Grilling JR Podcast, the wrestling legend stated that while he misses being on Dynamite, he understands why AEW President Tony Khan made the move. He noted that they are working to build the show's brand and quality.

"We're trying real hard to try and make that one hour show, improve it and make it better. I like working with Excalibur and Schiavone. I think that's our best group. At least for me, because I'm working. I miss being on Dynamite, but I'm glad Tony put me on Rampage because I want to help build that brand, that was the concept. Put JR on Friday nights, maybe viewers will tune in out of old time sake or whatever the reason may be."

Jim Ross also alluded to the fact that his role on AEW Rampage may be a sign of things to come as he enters the twilight years of his legendary career. He pointed out that he began his career on an "hour show", and would most likely end it by doing shows of a similar format.

"It's an hour show, that's how I started my career, looks like that's how I'm going to end it, doing hour shows, if that's the case, that's fine with me," said Jim Ross. (h/t Fightful)

AEW on TV @AEWonTV Now somebody tell us how the aviators are still perfectly on his face #AEWRampage Now somebody tell us how the aviators are still perfectly on his face #AEWRampage https://t.co/Q6SdvCJGKN

It should be noted that back in May, Jim Ross revealed that he had signed an 18-month extension with AEW, meaning The Man in the Black Hat will be signed to the company through at least early 2023.

AEW's Jim Ross will work with WWE Hall of Famers on new VICE series

VICE TV, best known by wrestling fans for producing the Dark Side of The Ring series, recently debuted its new show, Tales from the Territories. The program will feature AEW's Jim Ross and WWE Hall of Famers Michael Hayes, Jake Roberts, and Ted DiBiase.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, co-creator Evan Husney noted his joy at having the opportunity to bring the legends together on screen. Moreso, he added that the show's feel and energy will be like nothing fans have seen before:

"Just like the Mid South episode, which I think will be the last episode in the run. That's just a great panel. It's Jim Ross, Michael Hayes, Jake Roberts, and Ted DiBiase. It's just a great...it's just...seeing them, cigarettes are being smoked, the environment of it. You wouldn't see that in any other...like the way that that's captured and the stories that are told. I just feel that you wouldn't see that on any other platform. Maybe on a podcast. But not with them together." [15:05 - 15:45]

Other legends like Dutch Mantel, Jerry Lawler, and Jimmy Hart will also be featured on the new show as well.

Are you a fan of JR working on Rampage instead of Dynamite? Do you think Jim Ross will ever return to WWE? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section below!

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes