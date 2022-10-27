Jim Ross, the voice of AEW, will soon reunite with his old friends, WWE Hall of Famers Michael Hayes, Jake Roberts, and Ted Dibiase, for the new VICE show Tales from the Territories.

Created by Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, Tales from the Territories is a departure from their previous hit TV show, Dark Side of the Ring. While the predecessor focused on some of pro wrestling's more tragic tales, their new venture features pro wrestling legends sitting around a table remembering the good ol' days.

What makes this pairing so unique is that Michael Hayes is a part of WWE, whereas Jim Ross, his old friend, is currently in AEW.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Husney stated that seeing the legends on screen is great. He added that the environment of the show is like no other.

"Just like the Mid South episode, which I think will be the last episode in the run. That's just a great panel. It's Jim Ross, Michael Hayes, Jake Roberts, and Ted Dibiase. It's just a great...it's just...seeing them, cigarettes are being smoked, the environment of it. You wouldn't see that in any other...like the way that that's captured and the stories that are told. I just feel that you wouldn't see that on any other platform. Maybe on a podcast. But not with them together." [15:05 - 15:45]

Do check out the complete interview below:

Many other WWE legends have been a part of this exciting series

The Memphis episode alone featured WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler, Jimmy Hart, and Jeff Jarrett. It also featured Jerry Jarrett and Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Dirty Dutch Mantell. Each panel brings together legends to recall the good, bad, and ugly stories from the days of the past.

Another reason why the series has garnered so much interest is because of The Rock's involvement. Despite having gone on to do great things beyond pro wrestling, he dubbed the show one of his "love letters to pro wrestling."

