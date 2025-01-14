  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Pentagon Jr.
  • "I miss him" - AEW star (not Rey Fenix) emotionally reacts to Penta's WWE debut

"I miss him" - AEW star (not Rey Fenix) emotionally reacts to Penta's WWE debut

By Marc Middleton
Modified Jan 14, 2025 17:35 GMT
Penta debuts on WWE RAW, The Lucha Brothers on AEW Dynamite
Penta debuts on WWE RAW, The Lucha Brothers on AEW Dynamite (Photo credits: wwe.com, allelitewrestling.com)

Penta grew his fanbase in AEW, and now he's officially arrived in WWE after leaving Tony Khan's company last year. The former Penta El Zero Miedo made his highly anticipated RAW debut last night on Netflix against Chad Gable. After viral arrival, now an All Elite star publicly reacted to it.

Penta, alongside his brother Rey Fenix, arrived in AEW in 2020. While The Lucha Brothers were unsuccessful in becoming the inaugural World Tag Team Championship, they finally won the gold at All Out 2021. Shortly before the win, Alex Abrahantes became their manager. The Hart Dungeon graduate started his journey in 1996, then joined the WWE creative team after working in the indies. He held multiple roles in TNA and Masked Warriors and served as VP of Lucha Libre USA. Tony Khan hired Abrahantes in 2019 to do Spanish commentary and on-air hosting.

also-read-trending Trending

Abrahantes took to X/Twitter after Penta's big win over Chad Gable on last night's RAW. The current manager of Komander reacted to Pentagon's WWE debut with an emotional message.

"I miss him and wish him the best," Alex Abrahantes wrote.

The hidden story behind JBL and a WWE writer

Zero-Fear made a strong statement with his debut win over Gable, but his post-match promo also raised eyebrows within the WWE Universe. The 39-year-old declared that this is not just WWE's new Netflix era, it's the Penta era as well.

AEW star Rey Fenix reacts to Penta's WWE debut

The Lucha Brothers were believed to be headed to WWE together, but Rey Fenix had injury time added to his AEW deal. The lucha star will not be able to join Penta on RAW until his All Elite contract expires later this year.

The Man of a Thousand Lives took to Instagram after RAW to congratulate his real-life brother on his WWE debut. The 34-year-old declared Penta to be his favorite in the ring.

"Congratulations carnal [heart emoji] Hands down MY FAVORITE FIGHTER! You deserve all the best for everything you've worked for, the FIGHTER #1. I am so proud to be your brother and watch you have achieved all your dreams, I LOVE YOU [heart emoji] and [OK hand emoji] SCARY," Rey Fenix wrote with the photos below via translation.

The Lucha Brothers last teamed up in tag team action on July 17, 2024. The 12-time tag team champions defeated Private Party on AEW Rampage that night.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी