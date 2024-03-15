"I couldn't move my arm for nearly ten months" - AEW star makes a heartbreaking revelation

An AEW star has made a heartbreaking revelation about an injury he suffered and his time away from the ring.

Kyle O'Reilly was one of the biggest stars in NXT during the end of his WWE run. With the absence of his Undisputed Era buddies, Kyle was finally out of Adam Cole's shadow and in the spotlight.

However, this didn't last long as Kyle left WWE and joined Adam Cole in All Elite Wrestling. Together, they would form the Undisputed Elite along with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Kyle's career came to a screeching halt when he was injured on the August 3rd episode of Dynamite. Since then, O'Reilly has been off television to nurse his injuries.

After spending months away from the ring, O'Reilly returned at AEW Revolution 2024 but refused an offer to join the Undisputed Kingdom. Following his return, the AEW camera crew caught up with Kyle O'Reilly who opened up about what it felt like to be on the shelf for several months.

“It took a long time to get any of that back, I mean I couldn't move my arm for nearly 10 months. But I just had a lot of support man, you know so many of the boys reached out, so many fans wishing me well and hoping to see me wrestle again," he stated. (1:10-1:23)

Kyle O'Reilly is set to return to the ring for the first time in 2 years this week on AEW Collision

Before Kyle O'Reilly got injured, he had his last match against Jon Moxley on Dynamite. Since then, he has been away from the ring. However, that is about to change this week on Collision.

It was announced on Dynamite this week that O'Reilly will step into the ring against Bryan Keith on this week's episode of Collision.

It remains to be seen if O'Reilly will be able to get back to winning ways this Saturday on Collision.

