"I have so much love for that man" - Malakai Black sheds light on his relationship with WWE veteran 

AEW's Malakai Black recently opened up about his relationship with WWE veteran Paul Heyman, revealing how well the two meshed together on the main roster. Appearing on the Talk is Jericho podcast hosted by former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Black shared many insightful tidbits about his days with the global juggernaut.

Black has made it known in the past that he and Vince McMahon weren't always on the same page creatively. That being said, his relationship was much better with Heyman, as according to Black, his thinking aligned with the WWE veteran.

Malakai Black added that Heyman, the Executive Director of RAW at the time, was open with him. Heyman apparently had a long-term vision, for both Black's character and for other young stars like Murphy.

The former NXT Champion also recalled the day when Heyman was in full control over RAW. But Black further revealed that things came crashing down for his character once Heyman was no longer in charge of the show.

"Since day one, me and Paul meshed. I love that man,” said Black. "Paul had big ideas with not just me, but with a lot of younger people like Buddy Murphy being one of them as well. He once told me that he had one night of control. That was the first night he was on, and after that, everything became a fight." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Excellent podcast with ⁦@TommyEnd⁩ Malakai Black to listen to ahead of his first AEW match against ⁦@CodyRhodes⁩ tonight on #AEWDYNAMITE https://t.co/1WyEnG8L2X — SweetHomeChicagrow (@SHChicagrow) August 4, 2021

Malakai Black's run in AEW has gotten off to an explosive start

Last week on AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, Malakai Black made his in-ring debut in the company against Cody Rhodes. While not fans doubted the match's outcome, the manner in which Black dominated and squashed Rhodes came as a massive surprise.

Black also ruined Rhodes' post-match speech, in which the former TNT Champion teased his retirement, so it seems like the feud will continue sooner rather than later.

Do you think Malakai Black could have succeeded on the main roster if Paul Heyman had more creative control over WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Colin Tessier