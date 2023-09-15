"I have so much more to offer than just having a great a**" - AEW Star reflects on their departure

A former AEW star recently reflected on their departure from the Jacksonville-based company and claimed to have a lot more to offer. The star in question is Sonny Kiss.

At the AEW All Out 2023 post-show media scrum, it was confirmed by Tony Khan that Sonny Kiss' contract with All Elite Wrestling was not renewed, and the 29-year-old had departed the Jacksonville-based company. Kiss had an unconventional wrestling style and utilized her rear-end for in-ring maneuvers.

On the most recent episode of Busted Open, Sonny Kiss talked about using her backside during her first introduction and said if she had known about the response, she would have done something different to start with.

"If I knew that that was gonna be the response, I probably wouldn’t have done that as my first introduction to AEW. Because that was the first spot I did. That was with 10,000 people and everybody watching at home saw. So I probably wouldn’t have made that my first spot that the world has seen of Sonny Kiss. That’s the one thing I’ll take back from that. I would still do it, and I think I was supposed to have more offense with Brian Cage, but I think somehow things are going all over the place, and your stuff gets cut. It happens. I wouldn’t have had that as my first spot."

Kiss added that people think she is just a gimmick, but she is much more than that and has much more to offer. The Concrete Rose claimed that, due to how she introduced herself to the wrestling world, people only talked about her backside.

"When you’re a person like me, you can’t do certain things like that because then the world just sees you as that. Even to this day, people say, ‘Oh, you’re just a gimmick.’ No. You have not been watching my progression if you think that I’m just a gimmick. I am so much more than that. I’m very athletic, I’m very talented, I’m very unique. I have so much more to offer than just having a great a**. That was up to me too, that was on me. I needed to show that more. I needed to show that I was more of a spicy, aggressive wrestler. Like I said, that was my introduction so that’s was what the podcasters and other people wanted to talk about because that’s what I showed them," Kiss said. (H/t Fightful)

Sonny Kiss claims she used to "beg sometimes to go to TV" during her time in AEW

Speaking on the same edition of Busted Open, Sonny Kiss said she was shocked when she found out that her contract wouldn't be renewed by AEW. During her time in the Jacksonville-based company, she was not featured regularly on AEW programming and made sporadic appearances.

The Concrete Rose claimed that she used to beg to get TV time, but due to a lack of creative plans in the company, she was rarely featured on the shows.

After her departure, Sonny Kiss shared a touching post on X (formerly known as Twitter) reflecting upon her journey in the company and talking about her future.